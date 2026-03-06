Michael Penix Jr. just received a ringing endorsement from former NFL head coach

While the unwavering support for Michael Penix Jr. has started to fade, many Atlanta Falcons fans (myself included) still believe in Penix as the franchise QB. This is not to say that the Falcons won't add insurance at the position after cutting Kirk Cousins, but Penix still deserves a real shot in Kevin Stefanski's system.

Amid all of the doubters Penix has had to deal with, Super Bowl-winning head coach Jon Gruden isn't doubting him. Gruden interviewed the 25-year-old in a new episode of Gruden Goes Long, and at the end of the interview, he revealed that he's been a fan of Penix and his game for quite some time now.

""You're the first guy we asked for. I got a feeling you got a truck full of whoop a**."" Jon Gruden

It's no surprise that the 62-year-old appeared impressed with the 2023 Heisman Trophy runner-up, as at full health the arm talent is always there. Which is why when Gruden said he expects him to come back from his injuries even stronger than he was beforehand and is predicting he has a bright future.

Jon Gruden just became the newest member of the Michael Penix Jr. hype train

I know he's not the most popular guy, but I could truly listen to Gruden talk football for hours. He and Penix are both incredibly smart individuals and he comes off so personable in interviews like these. Like Penix, Gruden has ties to Tampa Bay, so that played into the rapport they showed on camera.

Like he often does, Penix came off like a reserved, football-first guy in this interview, but the former Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' coach was able to get a bit more personality out of him than we've seen. And he got a lot of information of how is acclimating to all of these changes.

Not only did Penix reveal to Gruden that he thinks he's ahead of schedule in his rehab process and should be good to go not only for the start of the regular season, he was candid in what he needs to do to improve in 2026. And for a guy who is entering the year with a lot to prove, you love to hear that.

For the first time in his career, the Washington product is truly being set up for success, and Gruden, like all of us, is aware of it. Between the new system with Stefanski and Tommy Rees, a more experienced support system, and the same holy trinity of elite weapons, the future is bright for Penix.

It's hard not to root for Penix to suceeed, because he seems like such a down-to-earth guy, so hopefully Gruden's assessment comes to fruition in 2026.