Kevin Stefanski kickstarts Falcons' interview process with surprise OC candidate

The Atlanta Falcons were already believed to have a plan at OC in place, but now Kevin Stefanski is saying not so fast. The Falcons are unlikely to bring Zac Robinson back under the new regime, which has seen them be linked to two coaches with ties to Stefanski in Brian Callahan and Tommy Rees.

Rees was Stefanski's play-caller in Cleveland, while Callahan is the son of new OL coach Bill Callahan and was the head coach of the Titans. However, the 43-year-old isn't married to his coaching tree, as the Falcons interviewed Cardinals passing game coordinator and WRs coach Drew Terrell for their OC vacancy.

The #Falcons interviewed #AZCardinals passing game coordinator and WRs coach Drew Terrell for their OC job today, source said. He was with the #Chargers for OC yesterday and #Commanders previously. pic.twitter.com/WL314mEf6b — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2026

While this does confirm that Robinson won't be back, that was inevitable. He's spoken to several teams for their own offensive coordinator vacancies, so this breakup is probably best for all sides.

The 34-year-old is becoming a pretty hot commodity in coaching circles, as he interviewed with the Chargers and Commanders (before they promoted David Blough) for their offensive coordinator openings, so knowing that Stefanski is keeping an open mind and conducting a real process is nice.

Many are unfamiliar with Terrell, which is mainly because he was coaching for a 3-14 Cardinals team that had little to be excited about. Even still, the Cardinals averaged the seventh-most passing yards per game in 2025 despite missing Kyler Murray for most of the year, which is a credit to Terrell.

Terrell played for Jim Harbaugh at Stanford, and was an assistant coach under him at Michigan. That has me venturing to believe that he's circling a role on Harbaugh's coaching staff in Los Angeles, but it's nice to know that Atlanta is kicking the tires on external play-calling candidates to begin with.

Whether he's a serious candidate or not, he probably should be. Despite bad QB play, the Cardinals' receivers showed up. Michael Wilson surpassed 1,000 receiving yards on the year, Trey McBride finished second in the NFL receptions, and Marvin Harrison Jr. was great when he was on the field.

Even though Harrison Jr. struggled to stay healthy, Terrell still got the most out of these pass-catchers while the offense was held back by a horrible run game and Kyler's injuries. That's impressive, and he would be a good addition to Stefanski's staff, regardless of as OC or not.

After the Ike Hilliard fiasco, there's a chance they're just considering him for the same role under the guise of an OC interview, but this would be a good get for Stefanski, who is finally branching outside his inner circle.