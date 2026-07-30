Across his two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, it didn't take long for Kirk Cousins to become one of the worst free-agent signings in franchise history. Despite being signed to a four-year, $180 million contract back in 2024, he made just 22 starts, during which he threw an abysmal 21 interceptions.

His time with the Falcons was always going to be on a clock after they drafted Michael Penix Jr. just weeks after signing him to that aforementioned mega-deal. But Atlanta released him this offseason, as the new regime instead chose to sign Tua Tagovailoa and allow Cousins to pursue a new chapter.

After spending roughly a month in free agency, he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders due to familiarity. After the Falcons debacle, the veteran passer wanted to work with a coach who he knew would do right by him in Klint Kubiak--and his choice to sign with the Raiders is already aging well.

Kirk Cousins has already been named the Raiders starting quarterback

Compared to his time in Atlanta, his time in Las Vegas has alread seen things change. While addressing the media before training camp, Kubiak asserted that Kirk Cousins would be their starting quarterback, even though the Raiders have reigning No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza waiting in tow.

“When we go out to practice tomorrow, Kirk Cousins is the starting quarterback," Kubiak said. "He's the guy, and he deserves it because he's played really good football.”

Though Mendoza is coming off of a Heisman Trophy-winning season, it sounds like they want him to start his rookie season on the bench, learning from a vet like Kirk. And given Kubiak was his offensive coordinator in Minnesota, he likely trusts him more than Zac Robinson or Raheem Morris ever did.

It's weird because you'd think just like his time with the Dirty Birds, his time as the starter will be on the clock because of an exciting youngster. But the Raiders have made it clear they don't mind starting the four-time Pro Bowler all season as long as he's playing good football which goes back to his relationship with Kubiak.

At this stage of his career, Cousins probably isn't much more than a bridge starter who can mentor a player like Mendoza, but the Falcons really never believed in him to be anything else. At least the Raiders have a coach who feels comfortable giving him a chance to prove he can turn back the clock, which is telling given Fernando is miles better as a prospect than Penix was.

Last season, Kirk Cousins had some momentum at the end of the season, and an endorsement from Klint Kubiak might help him sustain that momentum amid a change of scenery.