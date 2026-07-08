Kyle Pitts is quietly blossoming into the ultimate fantasy football bargain

Any competent fantasy football player should know by now they should want a piece of the Atlanta Falcons' offense come draft day. Between Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts, the Falcons have a group of offensive weapons that'll thrive regardless of how good or bad the QB play will be.

There's a reason that Bijan is consistently the first pick in fantasy leagues, but he's not the best fantasy value this Atlanta offense has to offer. That honor goes to Pitts, who just signed a three-year, $54 million contract extension with the team--and he wasn't paid all this money for no reason.

Across the last couple seasons, Pitts has been pretty hit-or-miss in fantasy, and that'll make some fantasy football managers wary of picking him again. They'll always see him as this shiny trap as a former top-five pick, but don't be fooled, he should be in for the best season of his career in 2026.

Kyle Pitts is a player who will help win you your fantasy league in 2026

And it seems like I'm not the only person who believes this. While going over the biggest fantasy football bargain in every division, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport also thinks Kyle Pitts is in for a big season. And if you look closely, it's hard to argue with the logic with an uber-talented player.

"Yes, the quarterback situation in Atlanta is a question mark," Davenport wrote. "But if Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. can provide even competent play under center, Pitts is capable of top three numbers at a discount at fantasy's shallowest position. Fortune favors the brave."

Davenport noted that Pitts' current ADP is as the TE7 off the board, being taken around the 87th pick in fantasy drafts, but that's incredibly low. After setting career-highs in receptions and touchdowns (and becoming a fantasy playoff hero), he finished as the TE2 in PPR leagues behind Trey McBride.

The 25-year-old took major strides late last season with Kirk Cousins starting, and now Pitts is expected to be an even bigger part of the puzzle within Kevin Stefanski's offense. And Davenport mentioned something we all know by now: Stefanski has a history of getting the most out of his TEs.

We saw how Harold Fannin Jr. produced last season, and David Njoku became a consistent contributor in this same offense. And for all of the question marks about the quarterback position, the Florida product can actually be helped by the QB competition the Falcons will embark on.

Tua Tagovailoa has also been one to ignite star fantasy production out of his tight ends, with both Mike Gesicki and Jonnu Smith notching top-10 seasons while catching passes from him. And it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that Pitts is vastly more talented than both of them.

When thinking of the Falcons' offense, the mind will typically go to Bijan Robinson and Drake London, but they're both set to be picked early on in most fantasy leagues. Kyle Pitts will go way later, and he will be worth the bargain in a more TE-friendly system with QBs that want to back up his new deal.