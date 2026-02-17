Mina Kimes' take on Michael Penix Jr. just vindicated Terry Fontenot in a major way

The 2024 NFL Draft boasts one of the best QB classes in NFL history, but in typical Atlanta Falcons fashion, they landed a dud. Basically every big swing Terry Fontenot took as GM of the Falcons failed to hit, and the same can be said for his decision to draft Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth pick in 2024.

Penix has yet to cement himself as Atlanta's long-term franchise QB, which is partially why Fontenot was fired in the first place. He could have a major career resurgence with the new coaching staff, but even if he does, it may be hard for him to reach the success some of his other second-year QBs have.

Hope is not totally lost, but it's fading. Earlier this week on First Take, Mina Kimes re-ranked the 2024 QBs, where she slotted Penix in in fifth place, with only J.J. McCarthy behind him. That makes the decision to pass on Bo Nix sting, but McCarthy's placement confirms things could be much worse.

Michael Penix Jr. has been far from perfect, but he's still better than J.J. McCarthy

The Dirty Birds never truly considered Nix, as Sean Payton was one of the only people who saw him as a first-round QB, but that's neither here nor there. They paid a king's ransom to sign Kirk Cousins that same offseason, so giving McCarthy the Jordan Love treatment actually would've made sense.

However, Fontenot, in all of his football genius, still decided on Penix, whose been far from perfect.For all the flack the 25-year-old gets about being an injury prone QB, he's still made more starts than McCarthy, where he's proven he can at least be an adequate starter because of his arm talent alone.

The same can't be said the man selected two picks later. After winning a national championship in college, the only notable NFL achievement McCarthy has is becoming a viral meme. He's in a very QB-friendly system and has struggled despite being set up in the perfect situation in Minnesota.

Despite working with QB guru Kevin O'Connell and throwing to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, J.J. threw 12 interceptions in just 10 starts this season. He was so bad to the point that the Vikings have been linked to veteran QBs in free agency, including a reunion with Cousins once he gets cut.

It's bad enough that the Vikings moved on from Super Bowl champion Sam Darnold to give the 23-year-old a shot, but many of the issues that plagued him at Michigan are still there. Yes, this was basically his rookie season after missing all of 2024 due to injury, but it was far from the best display.

Penix can easily turn things around in Kevin Stefanski's system that's more catered to his strengths, so unless something drastic happens in 2026, Kimes' rankings will likely stay in this order, which should validate the Falcons' choice to go with the more seasoned QB prospect despite his red flags.