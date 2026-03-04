New NFL mock draft has Falcons pursuing a QB alternative that makes zero sense

The Atlanta Falcons have been linked to virtually every free agent QB imaginable this offseason, but they haven't been linked to many quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Whether it's a weak draft class or Kevin Stefanski preferring an experienced backup behind Michael Penix Jr., the vision is unclear.

The demand for a new signal-caller is an epidemic that's going to plague the majority of the NFL this offseason, and it's imperative that the Falcons play their cards right. While it's true that scared money don't make money, Ian Cunningham has no reason to roll the dice given they still believe in Penix.

In FanSided's Lou Scataglia's new four-round mock draft, he has Atlanta going against the grain and adding a signal-caller on Day 2 of the draft. And he has the Dirty Birds selecting a quarterback their fanbase knows all too well in former Miami and Georgia QB Carson Beck in the 79th pick in the third round after taking Germie Bernard with pick 48 and before taking USC's Anthony Lucas in Round 4.

Not only would this be the Falcons walking back on their belief in the 25-year-old, they would be doing so in favor of arguably the most polarizing QB prospect in this draft class. Some people love Beck and some people hate him, so this would be a puzzling decision if the goal is just to sit him.

New FanSided mock draft has the Falcons bringing Carson Beck back to Georgia

Penix has all of the arm talent you could ask for, and the entire thought process behind Stefanski's new coaching staff was providing his young QB with more of a support system. But after he failed to commit to Penix as the starter at the NFL combine, speculation has started to run rampant in Atlanta.

Now that Kirk Cousins has been cut, the Falcons have been more linked to free agent hopefuls like Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa, which most fans would prefer to an average QB prospect. At least someone like that has a chance of pushing Penix for the staring job, which Beck has no shot of doing.

Beck spent the last three college seasons as a starter, including spending two of those at Georgia, but after transferring to Miami, he led them to the national championship in 2025. The 23-year-old has the talent to be really good, but I have never seen a QB be this reckless in his decision-making.

While Beck logged over 11,000 passing yards in his college career, he also spent six seasons in college. He is someone who is battle tested enough that you you should expect him to make an instant impact as a pro-ready prospect, but instead needs plenty more development as a backup.

He also never really improved throughout his time in college which is a concern in itself, as he was surrounded by a plethora of talent at both of his destinations. And while he could be an interesting addition to the QB room, Atlanta would be better off waiting a year to draft another quarterback.