NFC South rival's incompetence may give Falcons the ultimate summer present

The Atlanta Falcons are taking advantage of the lull in the NFL offseason schedule, extending basically every important player in their path. First it was Drake London, then Kyle Pitts, and now it's only a matter of time before Bijan Robinson completes the extension trifecta.

The Falcons have the 2027 cap space to spend, and Ian Cunningham and company are making sure it gets put to good use. The clock was ticking to get deals done with three different offensive cornerstones, but the new regime stayed composed and made sure they put pen to paper faster than you could say Matty Ice.

It's a nice change of pace. Atlanta's front office has been proactive to kick off the summer, but unfortunately, one of their NFC South rivals has struggled to do the same. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a few big names to extend, but they're not having the same success as the Falcons.

Unlike the Falcons, the Bucs are dropping the ball in their contract talks

Following an offseason where Tampa Bay lost Mike Evans and Lavonte David, they're getting kicked while they're down. Both Baker Mayfield and Vita Vea are entering contract years with the Bucs, but rather than racing to get a deal done, they're instead taking their sweet time--which they don't have.

There's reportedly been a major gap in negotiations between Bucs' GM Jason Licht and Mayfield's camp. After he spent all spring running his mouth at the new rivalry between he and his former head coach Kevin Stefanski, he can't even put his ego aside to take a pay cut that would benefit the team.

He signed a three-year deal worth $100 million, but on a new deal, the former No. 1 overall pick could be in the market to surpass the $50 million a year benchmark. That's a lot of money to dedicate to a signal-caller who isn't going to win you a Super Bowl, let alone barely squeak by in the NFC South.

As for Vea, his contract situation is the messier of the two. The two-time Pro Bowl nose tackle is in the midst of a hold-in during Bucs' minicamp, and could hold out if things aren't settled before training camp. And there's even been some talk of a trade request if his price tag isn't met on a new contract.

The 31-year-old is 19th-highest paid interior DL in the NFL at $17.75 million a year, and he deserves a raise. But the Bucs have been so laser-focused on extending their franchise quarterback, they've almost completely forgotten about him. And if they won't pay Vea, teams that would will call them.

The Dirty Birds may not be in the world's most perfect spot right now, but it's smooth sailing for them right now on the extension front. And as long as this contract turmoil in Tampa Bay continues, not only are Falcons fans laughing, it bodes well for their chances of winning the NFC South in 2026.