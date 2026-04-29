Draft guru's evaluation of Falcons' 2026 rookie class couldn't be more off-base

It feels like the Atlanta Falcons have been disrespected at every turn this offseason. The Falcons' offseason has been dunked on time and time again, and now the same story is repeating itself: this time in regards to their 2026 NFL Draft class, which is much better than the media wants you to think.

Mel Kiper Jr. disrespected Atlanta's draft class earlier this week, and it seems like he's not the only one. During his 2026 draft class power rankings, The Athletic's Dane Brugler ranked the Dirty Birds in 28th place, as the Jaguars, Broncos, Vikings, Rams are the only four teams he placed behind them.

Brugler is objectively one of the best draft analysts in the game right now, but nobody bats 1.000. Even the best in the business have misses, and in Brugler's case, this is one of his. Not only did he provide no explanation for this placement, the ranking itself looks foolish if you peel back the curtain.

The Atlanta Falcons didn't have a bottom-five 2026 draft class in the NFL

The Falcons continue to be penalized for a situation Terry Fontenot put them in, so even though the new regime has done a good job weathering the storm, nobody seems to care. Fontenot was the one who dealt a 2026 first-rounder for James Pearce Jr. so why is Ian Cunningham being punished for it?

For a draft without a first-rounder, Cunningham, Matt Ryan, and Kevin Stefanski couldn't have done much better. Avieon Terrell's physicality and versatility are a perfect fit for this secondary, Kendal Daniels will assume the Kaden Elliss role, and Zachariah Branch is the speedster the offense needed.

The Falcons may not have had a first-round pick, but Terrell was a first-round talent who only fell to 48 due to injury. And like Brugler noted, the story of the family reunion is awesome. And landing Branch, a receiver who was likely being considered at pick 48 nearly 30 picks later is awesome Day 2 value.

From there, Anterio Thompson could be a high-upside rotational DT with his athleticism, and Harold Perkins Jr. was one of the best value picks of Day 3 with his versatility and college production. And Ethan Onianwa fits what Bill Calllahan wants on the OL: depth, positional versatility and a big body.

I know the perception is that the NFL Draft is an event where front offices control their own fate, but not always. As a first-time GM, Cunningham inherited this situation from Fontenot. Entering this draft with just five picks and no first-rounder isn't something you can blame on Cunningham in his first draft, all things considered. And despite that, they still did as well as they couldve.

The other misconception is that you need more picks to have a successful draft, but that's not true. Look at the Jaguars. Brugler placed them 32nd despite having 10 selections, including four in the top 100. It's not about the number of selections you have in the draft, it's about what you do with them.

At the very least, the Falcons picked up six players who are better scheme fits and are more in line with what this new regime is looking to built. Even though Brugler doesn't see the vision. Atlanta intended to lay down a foundation for the future, and did just that with some solid value picks in 2026.