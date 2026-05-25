One RB continues to be a thorn in Bijan Robinson's side amid extension talks

Workhorse, bell cow, generational talent, the NFL's best offensive weapon, whatever you want to call him, there is no positive adjective that wouldn't fit Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.

He is the best running back in the league, and considering he's still on his rookie contract, is the biggest steal at the position contractually. At least in the mind of everyone but Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport

Davenport thinks that honor goes to the man who was drafted four picks after the Falcons superstar in the 2023 NFL Draft, Jahmyr Gibbs. It is a crazy snub that is hard to get your mind around when he's the same player keeping Bijan from shattering the RB market on a new extension.

Bijan Robinson was snubbed from being named the NFL's biggest bargain because of Jahmyr Gibbs

There is a $0 difference between Robinson and Gibbs' base salaries for the 2026 season, and a 619-total-yard advantage for Robinson. How is the Falcons' star not the "biggest bargain player" at the position? Even though both guys are about to get paid, this is just plain lazy.

Davenport mentioned that the Lions' star has surpassed 1,200 total yards each of his seasons and 1,800 each of the past two. Bijan has surpassed 1,450 total yards every season and had 1,887 in 2024 and 2,298 in 2025. He finishes up by saying this:

""The wildest part? We may not have seen his best yet. With David Montgomery no longer in Motown, Gibbs could be headed toward the heaviest workload of his career in 2026."" Gary Davenport

Certainly you could look at it that way. But you could reasonably wonder if he is ready or capable of taking on the workload that Bijan has. He doesn't have the body type of a workhorse, and there is a reason the Lions gave Montgomery so many reps when they still had Gibbs.

Meanwhile, Bijan has shown he can take the damage of a full season's work. He has improved each season, while staying exceptionally healthy and productive. Coming out of Alabama, most analysts blasted the Lions for taking Gibbs so high because he can only take so much punishment.

Those concerns haven't been proven wrong. And I know where every Lions fan will go with all of this: touchdowns. Gibbs has 15 more scores than Robinson. No matter which side you are on, you can explain or cherry-pick any stat you want. We aren't going to do that. There's a reason Bijan is being talked about as the highest-paid RB in NFL history.

But if you ask anyone around the NFL, most will say they would rather have Bijan for the long term. He can do everything, which includes touching the ball 350-plus times a season. He is truly the biggest bargain player not only at the position, but possibly at any position.

With that being said, it is time to pay the man before Gibbs.