Falcons are now facing even more pressure with looming Bijan Robinson extension

The Atlanta Falcons have been in a race to get a Bijan Robinson extension done all offseason long. Their opponent? The Detroit Lions, who still have yet to extend Jahmyr Gibbs. Whichever running back is extended first will reset the precedent for the RB market, meaning the other team will have to match (or more likely exceed) that price tag.

The deck was believed to be incredibly even. The Falcons have to get extensions done with Bijan, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts, while the Lions have to get deals done with Gibbs, Jack Campbell, and Brian Branch. Three franchise cornerstones apiece and they all need to be priortized in some way.

Unfortunately, Detroit got off to a fast start in this race. They reportedly agreed to a four-year, $81 million extension with Campbell just weeks after they opted not to pick up his fifth-year option. And that could mean that an extension with Gibbs is just around the corner, which is bad news for Atlanta.

The Falcons are in a race to the finish line to extend Bijan Robinson

Right now, it appears that the Lions have more urgency to extend their young stars than the Dirty Birds do, but Atlanta is also dealing with three skill position players. They appear content to allow Pitts to play on the franchise tag, but extending London and Pitts won't come cheap for Ian Cunningham.

You may look at this and think neither Robinson nor Gibbs needs a new deal immediately. They're both under contract through 2028 after their fifth-year options were picked up. But they're both eligible for new extensions, and the longer these two franchises wait, the more they'll have to pay.

Both backs are expected to make north of $20 million a year on new contracts. There's been talk that they both become the two highest-paid running backs in NFL history by the end of the summer. But the fact of the matter is, once one of them signs, the price tag for the other will increase considerably.

And the Falcons need to beat Detroit to the punch. They already lost out to the Jets (Breece Hall) and Dolphins (De'Von Achane), but this is one they can't afford to miss. The difference between paying him $21 million and $25 million a year may not feel like a lot, but it's better to be ahead of the 8-ball.

The All-Pro RB had a career year in 2025. He led the NFL with nearly 2,300 scrimmage yards. He's one of the rarest talents at the running back position we've ever seen. If they can extend him before his fellow 2023 first-round pick, his deal (and the growing salary cap) could help his new deal with Atlanta age beautifully.

We know the Falcons will extend the Texas product at some point in the near future. But being the second-highest paid RB doesn't sound as cool, but it offers the team more flexibility. And if we know his price tag will go up playing in Kevin Stefanski's run-heavy offense, what's the point in waiting?

The Lions may have won the first battle by extending Campbell, but that doesn't mean they're guaranteed to beat the Falcons to the punch by agreeing to a deal with Gibbs before they can with Bijan. The ball is in Cunningham's court right now, so hopefully he doesn't miss out on his shot.