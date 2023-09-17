What the Atlanta Falcons Must Improve From Week One in Week Two
The Atlanta Falcons won their season opener against their NFC South rivals, the Carolina Panthers. Without question, there were plenty of positives to take away from the victory. Tyler Allgeier led the way on the ground with 75 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Staying in the backfield, rookie Bijan Robinson got his first NFL touchdown.
Now, the Falcons face Jordan Love of the Packers at home in this intraconference match in Week 2. They must do a better job slowing down the Packers with their defense. The Falcons allowed 154 rushing yards versus the Panthers in Week 1. Green Bay had just 92 yards on the ground to open the season
While it was under 100 yards, the Packers have star running back Aaron Jones. Jones suffered a hamstring injury versus the Bears in Week 1 and his status unknown. Jones potentially missing the game doesn't take the Falcons defense off the hook. Backup AJ Dillion would take the majority of carries in Jones' potential absence.
Defensively, rookie Bryce Young was sacked just twice. Linebacker Troy Andersen and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett each had a half-sack. Defensive end Lorenzo Carter picked a sack as well. Love was relatively comfortable in the pocket last week. He was pressured just five times by the Bears defense in Week 1 and sacked just once
Also, Love has the second-highest percentage of bad throws per pass attempt at 25.9 %. Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen must generate more pressure against the Packers offensive line in this Week 2 showdown. That pressure should come from the linebacker position if possible with Carter and Kaden Elliss.
Atlanta must win the battle at the line of scrimmage defensively. Also, getting Kyle Pitts involved in the passing game would help the offense's passing game. Hopefully, Arthur Smith will solve that problem sooner rather than later. Overall, it's Nielsen's defense that must take care of business at home against Green Bay in Week 2