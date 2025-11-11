Raheem Morris clearly learned nothing from Brian Daboll’s Giants downfall

It was announced yesterday that the New York Giants were firing Brian Daboll, which should have served as a wake-up call for Raheem Morris to make some changes to his staff in order to save his job. But much to fans' frustration, Morris has once again admitted he has no plans of making changes.

Zac Robinson's play-calling has grown stale and predictable, but the second-year coach is continuing to preach loyalty to him despite a four-game losing streak. And the Dirty Birds' coaching ineptitude was on display for the whole world to see in Atlanta's 31-25 overtime loss to the Colts in Week 10.

Even a trip overseas to Berlin couldn't quell the concerns—in fact, the noise is only getting louder. The Falcons have fallen to 3-6, haven't won a game since Week 6, and are firmly at risk of falling to last place in the NFC South, so if the losing ways continues, Arthur Blank might not have a choice.

Raheem Morris could join Brian Daboll in unemployment if he isn't careful

It feels like a broken record at this point. The biggest problem in Atlanta right now is the complacency and the fact this front office seems content with finishing .500 at best every season. There is no accountability, and it feels like there is no urgency from Morris to truly right the ship at the moment.

The Falcons have become one of the hardest teams in the NFL to evaluate because of their lack of consistency. In Week 8 they were blown out by a terrible Dolphins team, but since have kept things close against the Patriots and Colts—two AFC contenders— in back-to-back games.

However, the talent on paper hasn't translated to success on the field. The Atlanta offense is headlined by several notable names, yet they aren't even averaging 20 points per game. Yes, Michael Penix Jr. might be in his first full season as the starter, but letting this much talent go to waste is inexcusable.

Across the last three games, the Falcons have converted just 3-of-29 third down attempts, which marked the worst third-down conversion rate in the NFL since 2011. And even the run game has gotten stale, but according to Morris, he thinks everything is hunky-dory in the ATL right now.

Robinson has failed to get Bijan Robinson involved as of late, which has been a frustrating development for fans. Drake London has excelled, but things are getting so predictable that it's almost setting Penix's development back from his time at Washington—and even London isn't happy.

The schedule will get easy over the next few weeks, but if this team continues to drop winnable games and expect the issues to fix themselves, Morris might become the latest head coach to clean out his office.