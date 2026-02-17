The 5 most important free agents the Falcons can’t afford to lose this offseason

With president Matt Ryan, general manager Ian Cunningham and head coach Kevin Stefanski now in place, the Atlanta Falcons must immediately make decisions on 19 unrestricted free agents while working with limited cap space and no first-round pick.

As much as they may try, the Falcons simply cannot keep everyone. So that begs the question… Who actually matters most to keep this roster competitive in 2026?

Here are the five players Atlanta should prioritize the most.

Ranking the free agents the Falcons' new regime needs to keep in Atlanta by importance

5. K Zane Gonzalez

Atlanta cycled through kickers in 2025 before Gonzalez stabilized the unit:

19 of 22 field goals

17 of 18 extra points

NFC Special Teams Player of the Week to close the season

In a roster with limited cap flexibility, avoiding special teams losses matters.

Sure, this re-signing won’t make headlines, but it’s extremely practical.

4. RB Tyler Allgeier

The Falcons want to run the football, and pairing Allgeier with Bijan Robinson is exactly how modern rushing attacks stay efficient.

Allgeier:

Produced a 1,000 yard rookie season

Remained a trusted physical runner

Allows Robinson to stay explosive

3. EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

Pass rushers get expensive fast, and Ebiketie is hitting the market at the exact time Atlanta needs youth, not aging veterans.

With a projected $9M market value, he offers something Atlanta lacks… A young edge entering his prime.

Especially after the James Pearce Jr. arrest, keeping Ebiketie is a must!

2. LB Kaden Elliss

In 2025 Kaden Elliss:

Logged 100+ tackles

Produced 30 pressures (2nd among LBs)

Recorded 3.5 sacks and an interception

He was also one of only two NFL players to combine 100+ tackles, 10+ tackles for loss, 3.5+ sacks and a pick.

This should be one of the first contract extensions the Falcons should get done.

1. TE Kyle Pitts

Atlanta’s biggest decision of the offseason likely comes before free agency even opens… And that’s whether or not to use the franchise tag on Pitts (projected just over $16 million).

The former No. 4 overall pick had a breakout year with:

88 catches

928 yards

And 5 touchdowns

When injuries hit the receiver room, Pitts was often the only dependable target. Even if he hasn’t been perfectly consistent, players with his size-speed profile simply don’t exist on the open market, and Atlanta doesn’t have the draft capital to replace him.

The Falcons don’t need to win free agency. They need to win their own roster decisions. And if the Falcons keep these five players, the new regime’s foundation actually has a chance to hold.