Todd Bowles's new comments just re-ignited the Kevin Stefanski-Baker Mayfield drama

It doesn't seem like the rivalry between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is fizzling out anytime soon, especially after Atlanta hired Kevin Stefanski. The New Orleans Saints will always be the Falcons' biggest rival, but Baker Mayfield and Todd Bowles are slowly starting to bridge that gap.

The Falcons were the reason the Bucs missed the playoffs in 2025, and the NFC South figures to be just as close in 2026. Mayfield still doesn't forgive Stefanski for events that happened they were in Cleveland, so Bowles is making sure he stands by his QB in the fight for the division (and his job).

While sitting down with Josina Anderson, Bowles was asked about the bad blood between Stefanski and Mayfield. and he managed to crack some jokes at the Dirty Birds' expense. But naturally, he and the Buccaneers are backing their QB just like Atlanta is ensuring they stand behind their new coach.

"It's something that they've to figure out since we can’t have a boxing match where they get in the ring with each other and knock each other out. You know we're going to back our guy Baker and they're going to back their guy... It's already gonna be a hard-fought game so this just adds to it." Todd Bowles

Thankfully, the Falcons have beaten the Bucs in three of their last four matchups, and could be 4-0 since 2024 if not for Younghoe Koo, so it's not like they a leg to stand on anyways. Things that happened in Cleveland should be left in the past so if they want to dwell on the past, they can... but Stefanski will be living in the present.

The beef between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be settled on the field, not on social media

Baker's outburst is an example of Twitter fingers and how his underdog mentality can be as much of a curse as it is a blessing. The two-time Coach of the Year taking the high road was expected, but you know both guys are going to enter the two games against each other with a chip on their shoulder.

However, Baker isn't the only person in Tampa with something to prove to Atlanta. Former Falcons' OC Zac Robinson will enter that game extra motivated for revenge against his former team after an ugly breakup, and I'm sure calling plays against them twice a year factored into his choice to join the Bucs.

However, Bowles is right to an extent. Games between the Falcons and Bucs always come down to the wire, as seven of the last eight games between the division rivals have resulted in a one-score finish. Nail-biters are nothing new between these two teams, but this sort of competitive edge is rare.

Thankfully, the Falcons have beaten the Bucs in three of their last four matchups, and could be 4-0 since 2024 if not for Younghoe Koo, so it's not like they have much of a leg to stand on anyways. Things that happened in Cleveland should be left in the past so if they want to dwell on the past, they can... but Stefanski will be living in the present to beat a Mike Evans-less Bucs team.

The NFC South is anyone's race right now, and the only way these two teams will be able to settle this is on the field, where all bets are off. And you know Bowles will have his guys prepared for those two games just like Stefanski will. So you better get your popcorn ready for when these teams face off.