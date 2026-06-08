Tua Tagovailoa's former teammate sent an unmistakable message to Falcons fans

The Atlanta Falcons aren't asking Tua Tagovailoa to solve their problems at the quarterback position. They paved the way for him to turn his career around, but Falcons fans are mostly tempering their expectations in 2026 despite the improved situation until we see more to form a solid opinion.

After what we saw from him in 2025, it remains to be seen whether the 28-year-old even will win the starting job over Michael Penix Jr.. But if we get 2023 or 2024 Tua, Falcons fans know it'll be the best quarterback play they've had since Matt Ryan was traded. So the risk is very clearly worth the reward.

Not everyone is on board with the Tua signing, especially those who want Penix to be the Week 1 starter. But for the veteran minimum, Atlanta has nothing to lose by seeing what they have in him. If he has a Daniel Jones-like turnaround, that's great, but if he flames out, there's no harm no foul.

De'Von Achane is a fan of the Falcons signing Tua Tagovailoa

It may be Tua's lucky day, because he just got a major endorsement from an old teammate. While playing against a Falcons fan in Madden, Miami Dolphins' star running back De'Von Achane let it slip that he thinks the Dirty Birds are quickly going to change their mind on his former signal-caller.

“Y’all are gonna love my boy Tua up there in Atlanta, I promise," Achane said.

As a rookie, Achane saw Tua lead the NFL in passing yards and make the Pro Bowl. In 2024, he saw him lead the league in completion percentage. 2025 is where the wheels fell off. His 15 interceptions were second in the NFL and he was so bad he was benched for seventh-round rookie Quinn Ewers.

For as bad as things were last year, it wasn't all on Tagovailoa. The 2020 first-round pick from Alabama dealt with a hip injury suffered in late 2024 that affected his mechanics. And we all know about his concussion history, but as far as we know, he's set to enter training camp fully healthy.

The 24-year-old isn't even Tua's former Dolphins teammate who had nothing but good things to say about him. Tyreek Hill sung his praises earlier this offseason, and it seems like anyone with their pulse around what's going on with the Falcons wants to see him win the job and succeed in Atlanta. And it's only a matter of time before the fans grow to love him just like his teammates do.

Even Penix likes having him around, so it's worth a shot. Tua is desperate for a fresh start after an ugly exit in Miami, Falcons fans covet stability at QB before turning to the 2027 NFL Draft, and De'Von Achane knows everyone could get what they're looking for out of this marriage.