With Michael Penix Jr. sidelined due to a knee injury, it was Kirk Cousins who started for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins. After their disappointing primetime loss to the 49ers last Sunday, the Falcons hoped to return to the win column against the 1-6 Dolphins, but instead enjoyed one of their worst offensive outings of the season.

In the Falcons' 34-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins, the 37-year-old completed 21 of 31 passes for 173 passing yards—but averaged just 5.6 yards per completion against one of the league's most vulnerable pass defenses.

Moreover, the Dirty Birds failed to score a touchdown until garbage time, and Cousins' dismal performance in Penix's stead has fans quickly turning against Raheem Morris. And not even the injury card could save them from the (justified) scrutiny among the fandom.

There was not much positive to take away from a performance like this, but here are the biggest takeaways from his first start of the 2025 season.

3 biggest takeaways from Kirk Cousins' pitiful Week 8 against the Dolphins

1. The trade market is quieter than ever

With his only other action this season coming in garbage time back in Week 3, Cousins hoped to capitalize in order to increase his trade value right before the deadline. However, there are almost no QB-needy teams right now and nobody is interested in an older bridge option on that contract.

The Atlanta offense turned in their second-worst offensive performance of the season, and the four-time Pro Bowler did nothing to elevate a talented offense. Even the uber-talented Bijan Robinson was unable to get nothing going against Miami's defense, signaling that teams are starting to adjust to Zac Robinson's run-heavy philosophy..

But with just over a week until the 2025 trade deadline, it's looking like Cousins will remain a Falcon through the end of the season. But if he somehow is traded, the compensation will be far less valuable than previously anticipated.

2. No London, Mo' Problems

Not only did Penix miss Week 8 for the Falcons, star wide receiver Drake London was a surprise inactive after being a late addition to the injury report on Friday. His hip injury led Morris to hold him out, but the Falcons' offense clearly missed their premier pass-catcher.

Without the USC product, Darnell Mooney operated as Atlanta's WR1—and he and Cousins were never on the same page. In the loss, the 27-year-old was targeted four times, but amassed just one reception for 11 yards—but he drew a near 40-yard DPI in the third quarter.

With Mooney, David Sills V, and Casey Washington both enjoying quiet afternoons, KhaDarrel Hodge was the sole wide receiver to record multiple receptions. Sunday made it clear that the release of Ray-Ray McCloud made Cousins and company miss London even more than number.

3. Happy National Tight End's Day!

While the Falcons' offense looked stagnant all afternoon long, that came with one silver lining: Kyle Pitts. On National Tight End's Day, Cousins targeted the fifth-year tight end nine times for a team-high 59 yards—and Pitts caught every target the Michigan State product threw his way.

Last season on the holiday, the pair connected for over 90 yards and two scores against the Buccaneers, so perhaps the tight end celebration has helped unlock some of Pitts' best NFL. performances.

The former top-five pick out of Florida has enjoyed an incredible rapport with Penix, but he was the star of the show in Week 8 with Cousins starting. And his bounce-back season will continue to force Terry Fontenot to make a difficult decision regarding his future in Atlanta.