Falcons are living a nightmare after losing top draft target to worst team possible

With the 48th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons were desperately hoping to see Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller last until Atlanta was on the clock. Unfortunately, that won't happen, as Miller was scooped up by the worst team imaginable just six picks before the Falcons' selection at 48.

The Georgia native was drafted with the 42nd pick by the New Orleans Saints, which is a nightmare scenario for the Dirty Birds. Not only do they miss out on a local talent who was likely at the top of their draft board, their offensive line is going to have to deal with him twice a year for the near future.

Miller is an elite run defender, which is precisely what this Falcons' new regime was looking for in this draft. He was one of the most popular players mocked to Atlanta in 48, and while it was always going to be an uphill battle for him to last to the middle of Round 2, this is the worst place for him to end up.

Atlanta Falcons fans are not looking forward to seeing Christen Miller in New Orleans

The Saints have been a thorn in the Falcons' side enough this offseason. First it was their offseason spending spree, then it was poaching away Kaden Elliss, and now it's taking Miller off the board. They really are acting like our archrivals with the way they are navigating this offseason, which really sucks.

And the worst part is that this is a fantastic pick. The 21-year-old is set to instantly slot in above Davon Godchaux as New Orleans' nose tackle, where he'll share the field with a defensive front that has improved considerably this offseason, which is bad news for an Atlanta offensive line in flux.

Miller doesn't offer much as a pass-rusher, but he's a hell of a run defender, and the Saints are clearly looking to get more stout against the run. So instead of being his teammate, odds are that Miller will make Bijan Robinson's life a lot more difficult in 2026 and beyond.

Thankfully, Lee Hunter and other top prospects are still available for Atlanta, but a player who should be an ally is now an adversary.