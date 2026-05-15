Major RB update helped Falcons confirm an inevitable Bijan Robinson truth

At this point, there's nothing the Atlanta Falcons can do. Bijan Robinson is going to land a market-shattering contract extension at come point in the next couple of months. We're talking north of $20 million a year, and there's a real shot Robinson becomes the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

The longer the Falcons wait to pay their superstar RB, the more expensive the price tag will get. The first domino to fall was Breece Hall's contract extension with the New York Jets that at it's max will pay him north of $15 million a year, but the Miami Dolphins' extension with De'Von Achane did the same.

The Dolphins signed Achane to a four-year, $64 million extension on Wednesday evening which included a staggering $32 million in guaranteed money. And the 24-year-old's $16 million in average annual value is now third in the NFL, and Atlanta will have to one-up that number in a deal with Bijan.

If the Falcons want to extend Bijan Robinson, they're going to have to pony up

Currently, Achane is the third-highest paid running back in NFL history, with only Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey ahead of him. Paying him that is going to be a difficult hill to climb. If other star RBs are making $15 or $16 million, I don't see a world where Bijan doesn't clear the $20M benchmark.

The 24-year-old is the best running back in the NFL regardless of how you slice it. He's an elusive runner who is the most dangerous player in the NFL in space. As a runner or a receiver, Robinson is essentially a home-run threat on basically any play in which he touches the ball for the Dirty Birds.

The All-Pro running back is fresh off of a season in which he led the NFL with nearly 2,300 scrimmage yards and was an Offensive Player of the Year finalist. And with a run-heavy coach Kevin Stefanski taking over, I believe that he'll build on his elite 2025 season and command more money after 2026.

We already knew an extension with the 2023 first-round pick wouldn't come cheap. And I'm sure a new contract will get done in the next couple of months. But the Falcons also have to extend Bijan Robinson and Drake London, but of those three, the Texas product is by far the most important to their offense.

Having guys like Hall, Achane, and likely Jahmyr Gibbs helping reset the market only confirmed the inevitable that Bijan's new deal is about to shatter the RB market. Thankfully, Atlanta has the money to do so, but they're approaching a territory where they're about to pay him unprecedented money.