Falcons must enter 2026 by zeroing in on the perfect New Year's resolution

The Atlanta Falcons exit 2025 sitting at 7-9 and will miss the playoffs for an eighth season. They harbored playoff expectations before the season, but haven't lived up to expectations under this coaching staff, which is precisely why Raheem Morris is on the hot seat to begin with at the moment.

However, naming the Falcons' 2026 New Year's Resolution as firing Morris and Terry Fontenot is a cop-out, although it's a decision Arthur Blank should certainly be circling. Instead, the biggest decision this franchise will make is who will be the starting quarterback in Week 1 of the 2026 season.

With Michael Penix Jr. sidelined, Kirk Cousins has led the Dirty Birds to a 4-2 record, including a shocking upset over the Los Angeles Rams, so he's the most likely candidate to receive a look. But it's been reported that they'll cast a wide net, so don't expect the list of options to end with Cousins.

Falcons must get the QB position right to break their playoff drought

Since the start of last season, the 37-year-old has thrown 27 touchdowns, but he's also thrown 20 interceptions. Those aren't exactly eye-popping numbers for a signal-caller whose past his prime, but he has come in and instantly provided stability to the offense since Penix went down in Week 11.

Unfortunately, retaining the four-time Pro Bowler will come at a price. His four-year contract comes with an out this season, and if it isn't exercised, the Falcons will be paying him $57.5 million in 2026 and 2027 to serve as a short-term insurance option until the 25-year-old is healthy enough to return.

Given Atlanta has to agree to long-term extensions with multiple key starters, it's unlikely they bring Cousins back, even though he's impressed these last few weeks. And that means the Falcons will be looking for a young backup on the free agent market who will start if Penix is unable to go in Week 1.

Names that make sense include Trey Lance, Malik Willis, and a reunion with Marcus Mariota, but Willis might be out of their price tag now. Trading for Mac Jones could be an alternate avenue they pursue, but fans will be able to rest easy as long as they don't bring in Kyler Murray or Tua Tagovailoa.

This is an incredibly difficult offseason for the Falcons to mess up, but also an incredibly easy one. The quarterback rehabilitation projects have worked gracefully for several other teams in the past, but this team's entire 2026 prospects hinge on who is manning things under center.