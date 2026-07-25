Four non-division games that are the most important for the Falcons in 2026

Training camp is set to begin for the Atlanta Falcons this wee, meaning a new season is upon us. 2026 kicks off a new era for Atlanta, with Ian Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski taking over as general manager and head coach, respectively. If the Falcons are going to succeed in year one of this new regime, what are some key games that stick out on the schedule?

Now, obviously, all 17 games matter, in particular the six matchups against NFC South opponents. With that being said, there are a handful of non-division games that can determine whether Atlanta reaches the playoffs or not.

While the NFC South hasn't gotten a wild card team since 2020, it's possible for the Falcons to reach the postseason without winning the division. For that to be the case, winning head-to-head matchups against other prime wild card candidates is essential.

The 4 important non-divisional games on the Falcons' 2026 schedule

Week 3: at Green Bay Packers

The Falcons have an opportunity to put the league on notice early on. They head to Lambeau Field for a Thursday night matchup against the Packers. Green Bay has lived as the seventh seed in the NFC the same way the Atlanta Hawks have lived in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. The Packers will likely be right on the fringe of the playoff picture, so a win over them could make the difference.

The NFL gave Atlanta a scheduling break with this matchup. Instead of having to play in Green Bay during the brutal winter, the weather will be less of a factor in September. Not only does this game have significant playoff implications, but it also can be a statement win with the whole country watching, especially given the expectation that Micah Parsons will be sidelined.

Week 7: vs San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco is another team that's highly likely to be in the mix for a wild card spot in the NFC. It shares a division with the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks and a Rams squad that has loaded up this offseason. A win over the 49ers may have huge ramifications at the end of the season.

Kyle Shanahan has a well-established history with the Falcons from 2016, for better or worse. Atlanta is 2-2 against its former offensive coordinator since he took over at the helm in San Francisco. The Falcons have a tricky three-game stretch following this matchup, heading to Tampa Bay before coming home to face the Bengals and Chiefs. A win here lets Atlanta get ahead of the schedule.

And the best part is that this matchup will also mark Raheem Morris' return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Week 12: at Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota is in a similar position to the Falcons, with both teams having enough talent on the roster to compete, but face uncertainty at quarterback. The Vikings are another team that should be a borderline playoff contender in the NFC. Regardless of who's under center for each team when this game rolls around, the result will go a long way in determining the NFC playoff bracket.

This is another matchup with a subtle scheduling advantage for Atlanta. The Falcons will be coming off a bye, while the Vikings will be fresh off a brutal four-game stretch against the Lions, Bills, Packers, and 49ers. Atlanta has the talent at skill positions to keep up with Minnesota, and there isn't a huge gap at quarterback. This is a winnable game, and the Falcons need to capitalize.

Week 15: at Washington Commanders

The Falcons face their former head coach, Dan Quinn, for the third season in a row. Two years ago, Atlanta suffered a devastating overtime loss to Washington in Week 17 that cost it a chance at the playoffs. This is a chance at redemption against a Commanders team with serious questions following major regression in 2025.

Washington is one of the hardest teams to get a read on this upcoming season. If Jayden Daniels returns to his rookie form, the Commanders can make a lot of noise. The stakes of this matchup will be much more clear once it rolls around, but it's certainly possible this game determines who makes the playoffs and who goes home.

Atlanta plays three divisional opponents to close out the regular season. Winning this game gives the Falcons momentum for a late dash for the NFC South title.