Ian Rapoport dropped the Falcons' QB update everybody should've seen coming

Everyone thinks they know how the Atlanta Falcons' quarterback dilemma is ultimately going to play out. At this point, all we can do is speculate until Kevin Stefanski officially names a starter, but that's not something I would expect to happen for a little while--it'll be another few weeks at the very least.

With Michael Penix Jr. still rehabbing his torn ACL, it sure seems like Tua Tagovailoa is going to be the signal-caller starting in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's starting to feel a bit obvious at this point, and that's the same way that NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport sees this battle playing out.

And during an episode of Inside Training Camp Live, Ian Rapoport gave his read on the Falcons' QB battle based off what we've seen throughout the early days of training camp--especially since he was at Tuesday's practice session. And he confirmed the notion that Tagovailoa should start in Week 1. And the idea of him turning things around in a better situation feels very possible.

"Tua Tagovailoa, who now is healthy, back in practice, has gotten all of the first-team reps," Rapoport said. "It certainly seems like based on the way this thing is tracking, that he will likely be the Week 1 starter for the Atlanta Falcons."

Tua Tagovailoa is likely the Atlanta Falcons' Week 1 starting quarterback

RapSheet's update is very much in line with what Adam Schefter reported before training camp even started, but now we have the on-field patterns to back things up. The 28-year-old is back to being a full go in 11-on-11s after being limited due to a minor back flare-up, but we're now back on track.

However, Rapoport didn't really bring up anything we didn't know. Michael Penix Jr. is still weeks away from being cleared from full contact, so this QB battle (if you can even call it that) is shifting heavily into the favor of the healthier quarterback, even though Penix has been doing 7-on-7s since OTAs.

Rapoport mentioned that it wouldn't make sense for Penix-- who has yet to be cleared for 11-on-11s as he rehabs his torn ACL--to start Week 1 after not being medically cleared for all of training camp. Basically, until he's cleared, he's not the starter, and it would be surprising to see him win the job.

Since it's his third ACL tear in the last seven seasons, the Dirty Birds are not rushing the the former top-10 pick through his rehab. Typically by this point, Penix would've been cleared, but they want to play it safe--and knowing this was a possibility is precisely why they signed Tagovailoa in free agency.

While Tua Tagovailoa has done more and more in practice with each passing day, Michael Penix Jr. keeps falling behind, so like the rest of us, Ian Rapoport feels confident in how this story will end. And given everything we've seen this summer, we should've seen it coming.