Kevin Stefanski is risking everything on Falcons’ QB battle (but not why you think)

Quarterback purgatory is the worst place for an NFL franchise to be, and it's precisely what the Atlanta Falcons are hoping to escape before the summer ends. And that goes way beyond finding a franchise quarterback when Kevin Stefanski has more on the line of both QBs involved in the battle.

Both Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa are hoping to turn their careers around, but Stefanski has something entirely different on the line: his legacy. During his time in Cleveland, the Browns were often stuck in QB purgatory, but he's hoping his time with the Falcons will uncover a different pattern.

A lot of the quarterback issues the Browns endured were not his fault. The Deshaun Watson trade (which Andrew Berry and Jimmy Haslam forced) blew up in his face, and he's hoping to prove that the QB mess that ultimately got him fired wasn't his fault, especially considering his old team is in a worse spot at the most important position.

Kevin Stefanski has to choose wisely amid the Falcons' QB competition

More than anything, the two-time Coach of the Year is searching for validation. Vindication that despite going 8-26 across the last two seasons, the Browns are not better off without him and that he deserves this second chance. All he's looking for is a chance to have stability under center for the first time in more than a half-decade and re-affirm his status as one of the NFL's best coaches.

Stefanski has started multiple quarterbacks in five consecutive seasons, and that streak could very well extend to six in Atlanta. The odds of Tua Tagovailoa starting the season and him struggling or a fully healthy Michael Penix Jr. replacing him feels like it's bound to be what truly happens in due time.

2021: Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum, Nick Mullens

2022: Jacoby Brissett, Deshaun Watson

2023: Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, P.J. Walker, Jeff Driskel

2024: Jameis Winston, Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Bailey Zappe

2025: Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders

He still led the Browns to the playoffs despite their QB woes on multiple occasions, and this Falcons roster is much more talented, On paper, his job is much easier, especially considering both quarterbacks have more upside than the alternatives in Cleveland--but it likely isn't a long-term fix.

The fact of the matter is that he can't afford to get this decision wrong. The Dirty Birds aren't in a position where they want to see them both take the field. If Tua starts in Week 1 as expected, you want to see him turn his career around and start all year, especially now that Penix is still a ways away from being cleared from his ACL tear--and him taking that next step is looking like a pipe dream.

Even if they both fail, he deserves the chance to find his guy for the first time in a very long time. And now knowing that the quarterback battle isn't much of a competition at all makes the odds of a midseason QB change much higher--which cannot happen.

Kevin Stefanski's coaching career has been defined by instability at the quarterback position and consistent QB changes, so whether it's Penix or Tua in Week 1, he (and his future) have a lot more riding on making the correct decision in this competition so that cycle doesn't have to repeat.