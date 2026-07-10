Kevin Stefanski's Falcons won't be plagued by the same issue his Browns were

The Atlanta Falcons know exactly what they got themselves into by hiring Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach. They need someone to right the ship with a plenty-talented offensive nucleus, because coaching has been the issue that's held this franchise back ever since Dan Quinn was fired.

All things considered, the Falcons are a relatively drama-free organization, and Stefanski is the perfect coach for a situation like this. He's a no-nonsense guy, and coaching in Atlanta doesn't come with the same level of scrutiny his previous job as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns offered.

There's no drama out of thin air like with with Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot. There's no gross incompetence like with Arthur Smith. Even with a looming quarterback battle, the Falcons aren't exactly a team I would expect to dominate the headlines this summer, which is a credit to Stefanski.

Falcons fans should feel lucky to have Kevin Stefanski as head coach

But things aren't as easy with Stefanski's old team, who are making Falcons fans feel even lucjier to have him. The Browns are always in the media as the butt of many jokes. And their current status isn't making it better. So when CBS Sports' Carter Bahns went over five locker room situations that will explode during training camp, the Browns got a nod.

"There might not be two more polarizing quarterbacks in the NFL than the ones battling for a starting job in northern Ohio," Bahns wrote. "The Cleveland Browns will trot out either Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders with their No. 1 offense come September, and it is hard to envision the one who finds himself on the bench being content with the outcome of their competition."

Regardless of how you slice it, the Browns always have been and always will be a clown show. The Dirty Birds are in the midst of their own quarterback competition with Stefanski, but unlike the Browns, their QB battle is coming down to two signal-callers that both have merit to be NFL starters.

Cleveland's Week 1 starting quarterback will come down to Deshaun Watson, the man they gave the worst contract in NFL history to, and Shedeur Sanders. Watson hasn't played since October of 2024, but because of the money they're paying him, they feel forced to stick with him despite the baggage.

Ownership is a meddlesome nightmare, and Jimmy Haslam is the reason the Browns are perpetual bottom feeders. it got so bad to the point they had to scapegoat Stefanski despite leading them to their first playoff win in 25 years in his first season. And their coaching job was so undesirable, 60-year-old Todd Monken is who they landed on to replace him.

Meanwhile, Arthur Blank is as hands-off as they come, and he'll allow Kevin Stefanski and Ian Cunningham to run this franchise as they see fit. He'll have more talent at his disposal, more stability at the quarterback position (though that's a low bar), and overall just much less drama to deal with.

The Falcons are the perfect destination for a guy like Kevin Stefanski. He's a football-first type of coach, and results on the field are something this fanbase has waited eight years to see again. He's primed to keep the drama at a low and break the playoff drought, which will be a welcomed change.