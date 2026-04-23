One LB prospect for Falcons fans to know in every round of 2026 NFL Draft

Entering the 2026 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons have to address their linebacker room. At the moment, Divine Deablo is their best linebacker, and while he impressed in 2025, that will not cut it. Tnankfully, Jeff Ulbrich is the master is getting more out of less when it comes to linebacker play.

Just like his work with Deablo, he helped turn around Ronnie Harrison's career, which is an achievement in itself. So even though the Falcons signed two athletic young linebackers in Christian Harris and Channing Tindall in free agency, it won't deter them from continuing to add to the LB room.

Atlanta lost Kaden Elliss in free agency (to a division rival no less), so there is a major hole they have to fill at linebacker. So while Harris and Tindall fit the billing of what Ulbrich typically chases in a linebacker prospect, they could add one final piece to the puzzle by drafting one this weekend.

So in anticipation of the Dirty Birds hopefully drafting a linebacker, here's one LB prospect to watch in every round of the 2026 NFL Draft, starting with Round 2.

1 LB for Atlanta Falcons fans to monitor in every round of 2026 NFL Draft

Round 2: Jake Golday, Cincinnati

I nearly went with Texas' Anthony Hill here, but if you know me, you know I love Jake Golday In terms of the speed and athleticism the Falcons (namely Ulbrich) covet at linebacker, Golday has that up the wazoo. He recorded a staggering 9.85 RAS, which is similar to the numbers Harris and Tindall logged.

At 6'4 1/2 and 239 pounds, his 4.62 second 40-yard dash isn't Sonny Styles-esque, but is pretty impressive for a linebacker of his size. But the most impressive testing numbers he had were his 39" vertical and his 10.5" broad jump, which contributed to the 53rd best RAS among LBs since 1987.

He's an incredibly different player compared to what fans are used to with Elliss, but the athleticism is off the charts, so if he's available at 48, expect the Falcons to seriously consider him.

Round 3: Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

While playing linebacker, Kyle Louis has the coverage ability of a safety.. Essentially, he's a swiss army knife on defense, but not in a Treydan Stukes-like way. The 22-year-old has elite range for a linebacker, and his speed and athleticism make him a versatile Isaiah Simmons-like safety/LB hybrid.

Louis is incredibly undersized, measuring in at under 6 feet and 220 pounds, but Elliss is pretty undersized too. But unlike Elliss, he won't make his money off his instincts. What he lacks in size he more than makes up for in explosive ability, running a 4.53 second 40-yard dash and an 8.83 RAS.

Louis is a linebacker, but plays like a box safety with versatility any NFL defensive coordinator would love, so hopefully he falls to Atlanta in Round 3, where his lack of size won't matter with his playmaking ability.

Round 4: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU

You might notice a theme emerging here, and that every linebacker I've listed here comes with the physical traits that are in line with Atlanta's defensive vision, and Kaleb Elarms-Orr from TCU will continue that streak, and frankly, he might be the best athlete on this list. It's either him or Golday.

He is one of the best athletes at LB in this draft class, and should be the target if the Falcons wait until Day 3 to grab a linebacker. The All-Big 12 First Team selection recorded four sacks and a career-high 130 total tackles, which finished ninth in the FBS, so the track record is there for the Cal transfer too.

At 6-foot-2 and 234 pounds, he put those tools on display at the combine. He ran the 40 in 4.47 seconds and recorded a 40-inch vertical en route to a 9.92 RAS. So even though he needs to add weight, his elite sideline-to-sideline range would make him a high-upside potential gem in Round 4.

Round 5: Harold Perkins, LSU

This is kind of a cop out since the Falcons don't have a fifth-round pick, I just wanted an excuse to speak more on Harold Perkins Jr. Across his first two college seasons, the 21-year-old looked like one of the brightest young defenders in CFB, combining for 26 TFLs and 13 sacks in 2022 and 2023.

However, he missed most of the 2024 season due to a torn ACL, and he didn't respond very well in 2025. He still amassed eight TFLs and four sacks, but doesn't project as well against NFL competition as he's too small to be an edge rusher but isn't good enough in coverage to be a full-time linebacker.

This guy was looked at as projected top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft before the injury, and could still offer Atlanta's pass-rushing room some upside in the wake of the James Pearce Jr. news.

Round 6: Aiden Fisher, Indiana

The streak of naming elite athletes who fit Atlanta's vision as now over, as Aiden Fisher doesn't use athleticism to win out. The two-time First Team All-American has been one of the best LB in the nation dating back to his time with Curt Cignetti at James Madison, but finally has the recognition.

At just under 6-foot-1 and 232 pounds, Fisher is pretty undersized and lacks elite athleticism, just like Elliss. He ran a 4.76 second 40-yard dash, but unlike Elliss, struggles in coverage. But despite that, Fisher is a great processor who has the potential to be the green dot of a defense off impact alone.

Round 7: Justin Jefferson, Alabama

No, no, we aren't talking about the receiver on the MInnesota Vikings. The Alabama linebacker is sneakily one of the most underrated LBs in this draft class. Like Louis, he's undersized at 6'0 and 223 pounds, but other than his lack of size, tested phenomenally and boasts some elite athleticism.

He ran a 4.54 second 40-yard dash, recorded a 38.5" vertical, and a 6.01 second three-cone drill, so he's the same LB/safety hybrid they can draft significantly later than Louis. And since the Falcons conducted a 30 visit with him, he could be an option in Round 7, or if he hits undrafted free agency.