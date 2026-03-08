The Falcons better steer clear of drafting polarizing QB prospect in 2026 Draft

The Atlanta Falcons will be addressing the quarterback position in some capacity this offseason, but unfortunately, that's more likely to come in free agency. The Falcons have just five picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and new GM Ian Cunningham is setting out to ensure that none of those picks go to waste.

However, that hasn't stopped Cunningham and the scouting department from doing their homework on the 2026 QB class. It's one of the weaker classes in recent years, but there are a few signal-callers who could prove to be worth a Day 3 dart throw, especially with the concerns about Michael Penix Jr.

The Athletic's Josh Kendall reported that the Dirty Birds couls have one of those young quarterbacks on their radar, and thankfully it isn't Carson Beck. Kendall revealed that Penn State's Drew Allar could be a high-upside pick for the Falcons on Day 3, a pick which could pay dividends if handled correctly.

The Falcons need to steer clear of drafting Drew Allar at any point on Day3

Kendall also mentioned Arkansas' Taylen Green as someone the Falcons could consider drafting because it's hard not to be enamored with him after his fantastic combine, but Allar has a higher floor, even if Green has the much higher ceiling given his jaw-dropping physical traits.

Allar is a polarizing prospect. Some people have him graded as early as the third or fourth, with some rating him as high as the second round, but others see him as a sixth or seventh-round guy. That's a wide range of outcomes, but he made himself a lot of money with a strong showing at the combine.

The main issue with Allar is that not only was he painfully inconsistent during his time with the Nittany Lions. The talent was always there, but he never elevated the offense and often crumbled under pressure. And he missed the majority of hie senior season after suffering a broken ankle midseason.

To me, this fit is a bit weird. Drafting someone coming off of a serious injury when you have Penix rehabbing his torn ACL doesn't make sense. You'd think that Kevin Stefanski would want to work with a young QB who has more of a clean bill of health in addition to the veteran Atlanta will inevitably sign in free agency.

The 21-year-old is incredibly raw as a prospect, but there is some upside. he boasts good size at 6-foot-5 and 228 pounds, but he has a strong arm, so if he's given a chance to sit and develop in a favorable situation like with the Falcons, he could have a successful career, but I see him as a backup.

Even still, Cunningham and Stefanski would be better still addressing sone of Atlanta's other many needs in the draft and waiting until 2027 to re-consider drafting a quarterback like Allar.