Underestimated Falcons rookie may be climbing his way up the depth chart

When you think of the Atlanta Falcons' 2026 NFL Draft class, Zachariah Branch and Avieon Terrell are the first two names to come to mind. And it makes sense. The former is an electric slot wideout, and the latter had the family reunion story that made for one of the coolest storylines of draft weekend.

Of the six rookies the Falcons drafted, Branch and Terrell have been looked at as the two to make the most immediate impact on this roster, which we've seen throughout the offseason. However, they're not the only rookies who have made a strong impression on the new coaching staff during OTAs.

In terms of Day 3 gems, most people have overlooked seventh-round tackle Ethan Onianwa. Guys like Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. are more intriguing, but given how Atlanta's offensive line depth chart looks, it's not insane to suggest Onianwa carves out a role given how he has fared in OTAs.

Ethan Onianwa received first-team snaps during Falcons OTAs on Monday

During the Dirty Birds' final practice session open to the media, Jawaan Taylor was present but wasn't practicing for the second straight session, which was presumably due to injury. And Falcons beat reporter Joe Patrick revealed the 22-year-old got the first-team snaps at right tackle in his absence.

While Patrick clarified that it wasn't live blocking and the offensive line only went through footwork drills, this is still a pretty major development. Onianwa was the 231st pick in the 2026 Draft. With a pick that late, he was basically a dart throw to see if he can become anything and make the roster.

And it seems like the Ohio State (and Rice) product is off to a strong start. He was four-year starter in college, starting games at both left and right tackle and has the versatility to play all over the offensive line, with is a major benefit for a team who badly needs more depth at both tackle spots.

The Falcons are wide open at right tackle--which opens the door for an opportunity for Onianwa. Taylor only signed a one-year deal, Storm Norton missed all of 2025 due to injury, and his only other competition is another seventh-round OT in Jack Nelson, but he was drafted by the previous regime.

At 6-foot-6 and 333 pounds, Ethan Onianwa is one massive human--which is exactly what Bill Callahan covets on the offensive line. And his 8.66 RAS proves that not only is he versatile, he has athleticism and upside that Callahan can mold into a quality swing tackle. Hopefully the trust invested in him in OTAs can be a building block towards cementing a long-term future in Atlanta.