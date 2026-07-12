Falcons have everything it takes to be the NFL's biggest surprise in 2026

The Atlanta Falcons are in the midst of an eight-year playoff drought, but they're banking on a new regime ending that streak. Talent was never exactly the issue, it was coaching, and Kevin Stefanski is more qualified to lead this team back to the promised land than Raheem Morris or Arthur Smith was.

The Falcons are in an interesting spot. They have a highly-talented roster, but their question marks at the quarterback position have overshadowed this team's 2026 aspirations. But what many fans don't realize is that any QB should thrive while throwing to Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts.

Similarly to their quarterback competition, there is no consensus on where Atlanta will finish in 2026. Some see them as a dark horse to win the wide-open NFC South, while others think they could finish in last place in the division, but the wide range of outcomes should skew more to the positive side.

The Atlanta Falcons are built to be a surprise playoff contender in 2026

While Bleacher Report's Alex Kay named five teams he thinks could become surprise playoff contenders in 2026, the Falcons were one of the teams mentioned, because he correctly seems to realize that they raised the floor of a talented roster this offseason and will have better coaching.

After years of being mired in mediocrity, the Atlanta Falcons are poised to break out in 2026. They have had plenty of stars on their roster in recent seasons but lacked the coaching staff and systems needed to turn these individual standouts into a cohesive unit. Thanks to the shrewd decision to hire head coach Kevin Stefanski, Atlanta should turn a corner and snap the league's second-longest postseason drought.

Kay hashed the point that every Falcons fan saw last season: coaching is what's held the Dirty Birds back in recent years. They went 8-9 with Morris as head coach despite losing countless winnable games in clutch time, so all Stefanski needs to do is hold onto the late leads his predecessor failed to.

Tua Tagovailoa is a considerable upgrade from an aging Kirk Cousins, and Michael Penix Jr. is also set up for more success in a better offensive system with Stefanski. And the supporting cast, most notably at wide receiver, is vastly more talented and WR will have more depth than it did in 2025.

And then you have the defense. Atlanta logged a franchise-record 57 sacks last year, and they have pieces that are only bound to get better. Xavier Watts. Brandon Dorlus. Jalon Walker. James Pearce Jr. Even Divine Deablo is bound to take leaps and bounds as the new green dot of the defense.

Even offseason additions like Christian Harris, Maason Smith, Jahan Dotson are set to turn things around with the Falcons. Atlanta's new front office has strategically set this team up for short and long-term success, so as long as Penix or Tua rise to the occasion, Kay is correct in his assessment.

In the modern NFL, complacency is death and Arthur Blank majorly course-corrected. They hired a coach that was able to lead the Browns to their first playoff win in 25 years in his first season there. Atlanta added to a plenty talented core, so it would be unsurprising if Kevin Stefanski had the Falcons in line to be a surprise playoff team in 2026.