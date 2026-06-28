Falcons' rival may be the only team in the way of ending their playoff drought

After eight consecutive losing seasons and no playoff appearances since 2017, optimism has very often been followed by disappointment for the Atlanta Falcons. However, one NFL analyst believes 2026 could finally be the year the Falcons break through and end their lengthy postseason drought.

In a recent ranking of NFL teams most likely to end lengthy playoff droughts, NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman placed the Falcons second overall, trailing only one team: Their NFC South rival, the New Orleans Saints.

"Atlanta has finished with a losing record in eight straight seasons, but the Birds have also rarely flamed out," Bergman wrote. "They live in the uncomfortable middle, but the 2026 season presents a great opportunity to break through. The NFC South is up for grabs after Carolina edged Atlanta and Tampa Bay for the division title in a year where all three teams went 8-9... The one problem is the other team in their division looking to end a drought ..."

The Saints are the only the standing in the way of the Falcons' playoff drought

The Saints have been a popular pick to win the NFC South, but let's look at the Falcons' case. Atlanta's defense finished second in the league in sacks last season, and the back end of that secondary is stacked.

Add Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts to that picture, and you've got as many weapons as any team in the NFC South. And the draw is pretty favorable.

"The schedule helps too: “The Falcons have a .465 SOS (T-28th in the league) and the NFL's easiest schedule, according to NFL.com's Nick Shook, as their most difficult matchups come at home against Baltimore, Chicago and San Francisco in consecutive October weeks.”

Last year, the NFC South came down to the wire as Carolina just beat out Atlanta and Tampa Bay for the division title, with all three teams finishing 8-9. The Falcons tied for first. One more bounce and they're in the playoffs. That's how close this thing is. But the biggest obstacle is a familiar one.

New Orleans landed at No. 1 on Bergman's list, edging the Falcons specifically because of quarterback continuity as Tyler Shough showed real promise as a rookie in the second half of last season and the Saints are building around him with a clear plan.

Meanwhile, Atlanta is still sorting out its own QB situation. Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees are new. Whether Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa lines up under center week 1 remains to be seen.

That's not a knock on either player, but it's a real structural disadvantage compared to what Shough and Kellen Moore built late in 2025. Still, being ranked as the NFL's second most likely team to end a playoff drought is a reminder of just how much talent there is on Atlanta's roster.

And while the Falcons have spent years stuck in NFL purgatory, never bad enough to completely rebuild, but never good enough to make a postseason run. Entering 2026, the opportunity is finally there.

The challenge now is proving they can take advantage of it before the Saints do.