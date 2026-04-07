Loathed ex-Falcons' receiver set to join Zac Robinson's offense in Tampa Bay

The Atlanta Falcons' wide receiver overhaul is continuing, but instead of bringing somebody in, this instance is one of someone leaving Atlanta. After the Falcons signed Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheus, it became clear that David Sills V would not be back in 2026, which just became official.

Sills won't move very far in 2026 as he's staying in the NFC South with his new team. According to Adam Schefter, Sills plans to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he will reunite with a majority of the Falcons' prior offensive coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

In addition to Robinson, Bucs' passing game coordinator TJ Yates also served as the wide receiver coach (and passing game coordinator) of the Dirty Birds after Ike Hilliard was fired, where he worked closely with the 29-year-old, and Ken Zampese was also a member of the Falcons' last offensive staff.

Falcons fans are hysterically laughing as Bucs sign another Zac Robinson guy in David Sills V

Prior to his season in Atlanta, Sills spent three seasons with the New York Giants and two with the Denver Broncos, but never played much until this season, where he made the most of the opportunity with a Falcons' team that was desperate for receiver production behind Drake London.

The West Virginia product logged career-highs in receptions (18), receiving yards (191), and touchdowns (2) in 2025 after playing a complete season for the first time in his career. But now, he'll serve as depth for Robinson's new WR core while Atlanta revamps their own receiver room.

Speaking of, the Bucs are going through a new era at receiver after Mike Evans left for San Francisco this offseason. Their current receiver rotation consists of Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan, Emeka Egbuka, and Tez Johnson, so Sills won't see the field that much over guys who have more to offer. And he only shined in Atlanta because of Kirk Cousins.

Sills is merely a depth addition for Tampa Bay, but it's pretty sad how he played meaningful snaps for Atlanta in 2025. His departure should also be a benchmark of how far the Falcons have come in terms of their pursuit of extra receiver depth, as both Dotson and Zaccheus are miles better than this guy.

Despite boasting elite personnel, Robinson's whole offensive philosophy was never up to snuff in Atlanta, so he can bring all the ex-Falcons he wants to Tampa. Sills isn't the type of player who will change the reality that he's a below-average play-caller, as calling him average would be generous.

For a depth signing, this is pretty inconsequential, but it's funny to see Robinson enjoying all of the Falcons' scraps: both on the coaching staff and on the roster.